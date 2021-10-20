ALCS Game 5 updates: Yordan Alvarez homers to give Astros early 1-0 lead over Red Sox

BOSTON — The Astros are looking to take a 3-2 series lead over the Red Sox in the American League Championship Series.
The 'Stros stole momentum from the Sox by tying the series 2-2 despite injuries on the starting pitching staff and three grand slams by Boston in Games 2 and 3.
On Wednesday, in Game 5, the Astros get another crack at Chris Sale, who hasn't looked quite like himself since returning from Tommy John surgery and lasted only 2 2/3 innings in Game 1. This works both ways -- the Red Sox will get another look at Framber Valdez, who also went only 2 2/3 innings in Game 1 -- though Valdez isn't coming off major surgery and is better equipped to provide length.
Game updates
Framber Valdez started for Houston and Chris Sale got the nod for Boston.
Houston 1, Boston 0
Yordan Alvarez hit a solo homer in the second inning to put the Astros on top early.