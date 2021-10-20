ALCS Game 5 updates: Yordan Alvarez homers to give Astros early 1-0 lead over Red Sox

The 'Stros stole momentum from the Sox by tying the series 2-2 despite injuries on the starting pitching staff and three grand slams by Boston in Games 2 and 3.

On Wednesday, in Game 5, the Astros get another crack at Chris Sale, who hasn't looked quite like himself since returning from Tommy John surgery and lasted only 2 2/3 innings in Game 1. This works both ways -- the Red Sox will get another look at Framber Valdez, who also went only 2 2/3 innings in Game 1 -- though Valdez isn't coming off major surgery and is better equipped to provide length.