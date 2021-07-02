No Houston Astros make starting lineup for 2021 All-Star Game

They’re one of the best teams in baseball and had a League-high seven players selected finalists for the game, but no Astros were even close in the fan voting.

HOUSTON — The Astros lead the American League West Division and their 49-33 record is second only to the Red Sox in the AL, but no ‘Stros were chosen to start the 2021 MLB All-Star Game.

In results announced Thursday night, four of the League-leading seven Astros finalists finished second, but they weren’t even close to the starters when the fans’ votes were counted.

Maybe it was because of the team’s mini slump of four straight losses, which ended Thursday night with a 7-2 win over the Indians. Or maybe fans are still mad at the Astros over the 2017 cheating scandal, who knows?

American League All-Star Game starters

Catcher

Salvador Pérez, Royals: 62 percent

Martin Maldonado, Astros: 20 percent

Yasmani Grandal, White Sox: 18 percent

First base

Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Blue Jays: 75 percent

Yuli Gurriel Astros: 15 percent

José Abreu, White Sox: 10 percent

Second base

Marcus Semien, Blue Jays: 54 percent

Jose Altuve, Astros: 32 percent

DJ LeMahieu, Yankees: 14 percent

Altuve, a five-time All-Star, gave the Astros the spark they needed last night with his second grand slam of the season.

Congratulations to Jose Altuve for becoming the 8th player in #Astros franchise history for reaching 600 career RBI.#ForTheH pic.twitter.com/6p3ntqYInq — Houston Astros (@astros) July 2, 2021

Shortstop

Xander Bogaerts, Red Sox: 42 percent

Bo Bichette, Blue Jays: 37 percent

Carlos Correa, Astros: 21 percent

Third base

Rafael Devers, Red Sox: 61 percent

Alex Bregman, Astros: 22 percent

Yoán Moncada, White Sox: 16 percent

Bregman has been on the injured list since straining his left quad on June 16.

Outfielders

Mike Trout, Angels: 19 percent

Aaron Judge, Yankees: 13 percent

Teoscar Hernández, Blue Jays: 12 percent (5,000 votes ahead)

Byron Buxton, Twins: 12 percent

Michael Brantley, Astros: 10 percent

Brantley, a four-time All-Star whose .340 batting average leads the AL, could still make the lineup because Trout and Buxton are injured, according to MLB writer Brian McTaggert.

Designated hitter

Shohei Ohtani, Angels: 63 percent

J.D. Martinez, Red Sox: 20 percent

Yordan Alvarez, Astros: 17 percent

It’s the first time since 2014 the Astros didn’t have a player elected to start the All-Star Game, the team’s website reports.

The rest of the All-Star rosters will be announced on Sunday, July 4. Pitchers and reserves will be determined through a combination of player ballots and selections made by the Commissioner’s Office.

Rays skipper Kevin Cash will manage the AL team, while Dodgers manager Dave Roberts will lead the NL team.

The All-Star Game teams meet on Tuesday, July 13, a at Coors Field in Denver. The game was moved there from Atlanta by MLB because of controversial election law changes in Georgia.