'It’s safe. It’s effective. It’s free.' | First Lady, Second Gentleman tour Astros' vaccination site

Jose Cobos, 15, never thought his second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine would get so much publicity.

“I was nervous. They were asking me if I was OK. I was, like, sure that’s fine," Cobos said.

His second shot was administered under the watchful eye of Biden and Emhoff.

“She just asked me my name and what got me to come to get my second dose," Cobos said.

Biden and Emhoff were in Houston wrapping up their day of vaccine site tours.

“We’ve been all across the country with the same message, but we’re going to the places where the numbers need to get better," Emhoff said.

Their message is that the vaccine is safe and easy to get.

“It’s safe. It’s effective. It’s free," Biden said. “We want to encourage everybody here in Texas to go and get the vaccine."

With only 50% of Harris County adults fully vaccinated, County Judge Lina Hidalgo is hoping the message will convince a few more.

“We’re pulling out all of the stops, and of course them being here really helps spread the message, you can just see it, it’s so exciting and so wonderful," Hidalgo said.

After their tour, Biden and Emhoff headed to the Astros game where they had a beer and watched a few innings.

It's is the third time the Astros hosted a vaccine clinic. Anyone who gets a shot gets free tickets to a game.

For fans who were there, it was an added perk to their newfound protection.

“I feel, like, a weight lifted off my shoulders. Like, I feel safer," Mariah Torres said.