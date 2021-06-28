Vote For the H: 7 Houston Astros named AL All-Star finalists

Time to cast your votes on the All-Star ballot to help send all seven Astros to the big game. You can vote once a day until 1 p.m. on Thursday, July 1.

HOUSTON — Here's more proof that the Houston Astros are one of the hottest teams in baseball right now: Seven players are finalists for the 2021 MLB All-Star Game.

The Astros, 48-30, split a double-header with the Detroit Tigers Saturday, ending their 11-game winning streak. They still lead the American League and only the NL San Francisco Giants have a better record.

Astros AL All-Star finalists

The top three players at each position for the American League and National League are on the ballot.

Fans can vote once every 24 hours at mlb.com/vote and on Google by searching “MLB All-Star vote."

Voting closes on Thursday, July 1 at 1 p.m. CT so share this with all of the Astros fans you know and love!

Pitchers and reserves will be determined through a combination of player ballots and selections made by the Commissioner’s Office.

Rays skipper Kevin Cash will manage the AL team, while Dodgers manager Dave Roberts will lead the NL team.

The teams meet on Tuesday, July 13, at Coors Stadium.

According to MLB.com, the Astros have won 12 of the last 14 games where they outscored 98-31. They lead the Majors in hits, runs, RBIs, average, on-base percentage, slugging and total bases.

The pitchers aren't too shabby either. MLB.com reports that Astros starters are 10-1 with a 2.10 ERA in the past 14 games.