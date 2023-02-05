Houston Open announces dates for spring tournament at Memorial Park

This will be the first time the golf tournament will return to a spring date since 2018. The event will be played March 25-31.

This will be the first time the golf tournament will return to a spring date since 2018. The event will be played March 25-31.

Tony Finau won the most recent tournament in November 2022. The tournament will not be held this year as the PGA returns to a calendar year schedule in 2024.

“There couldn’t be a better date for the Houston Open in 2024,” Astros Golf Foundation President Giles Kibbe said. “This is great for the Houston Open, great for the City of Houston, and great for the many local charities that we support.”

The PGA Tour’s Houston Open is the largest fundraiser for the Astros Foundation and it also benefits the city of Houston, the Memorial Park Conservancy, the First Tee of Greater Houston and local charities.

“The Houston Open, a legacy PGA TOUR event dating back to 1946, has all the ingredients of a premier PGA Tour event: a true competitive test in Memorial Park Golf Course, an engaged fan base, and a commitment to better the community, led by the Astros Golf Foundation,” PGA TOUR President and EVP Tyler Dennis said. “We look forward to the Houston Open’s return to spring and the impact it will have on our 2024 FedExCup season.”

The Houston Open was first played in 1946 and has been won by golf’s greats including Texas-native Byron Nelson, Arnold Palmer, Gary Player, Payne Stewart and Fred Couples.

Memorial Park Golf Course hosted the Houston Open for the first time in 1947 and again from 1951-1963 before returning as host in 2020 after a major renovation led by the Astros Golf Foundation.