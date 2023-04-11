x
Golf

Houston Open moves to spring, becomes designated PGA Tour event

The Houston Open will be a designated PGA Tour event, meaning that the Tour's top players will have to appear.
Credit: AP
Adam Svensson tees off on the 11th hole during the third round of the Houston Open golf tournament Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

HOUSTON — The PGA Tour's top pros will play at the next Houston Open after the tournament generated enough sponsorship money to move it to the spring.

It will now be a designated PGA Tour event, meaning that the Tour's top players will have to appear.

It's not clear if the next tournament will be played in 2023 or 2024.

KHOU 11's Matt Musil confirmed the news with Astros owner Jim Crane.

Some are speculating that the Houston Open will replace the Dell Match Play weekend on the Tour schedule. Its last tournament was played earlier this year.

Jeff Jones, from our sister station, KVUE in Austin, believes it'll replace the Dell Match Play event on the PGA schedule.

