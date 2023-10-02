'The Biggest Picnic in Texas' to celebrate the grand opening of the Memorial Park Land Bridge and Prairie

The community is invited to come and experience the new 100-acre space at the free event taking place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

HOUSTON — Memorial Park is playing host to “The Biggest Picnic in Texas” for the official grand opening of the Kinder Land Bridge and Cyvia and Melvyn Wolff Prairie on Saturday.

The family-friendly celebration will feature picnic baskets full of provisions provided by H-E-B (free while supplies last), as well as additional food and drink for purchase; live music; body art and face painting; self-guided tours of the Land Bridge and Prairie project and more.

According to the organizer, all ages can immerse themselves in prairie exploration by collecting stamps in a personal passport booklet for a chance to earn special prizes as part of The Great Prairie Adventure.

The interactive experience aims to provide attendees the opportunity to learn about the largest urban prairie restoration in Texas and the importance prairies play in the Gulf Coast’s cultural and ecological history.

The Land Bridge and Prairie project is part of the Memorial Park Master Plan.

What you need to know before you go

The last entry into the event is at 4 p.m. Shuttle service begins at 9:45 a.m. Last shuttle pick-up is at 4 p.m. Final shuttle return at 6 p.m. The shuttle pick-up and drop-off are located at Lot H, 1643 Memorial Dr. There is paid parking there.

Here are the bus stations near the Land Bridge and Prairie:

Woodway Dr @ Memorial Drive (8 min walk)

W Loop N @ Woodway Drive (12 min walk)

N Post Oak Ln @ Woodway Drive (16 min walk)

Bus Lines to Memorial Park Land Bridge & Prairie

20 Magnolia Park Transit Center - Eastbound

84 Northwest Transit Center - Northbound

47 Northwest Transit Center - Northbound

This event is free and open to the public. Guests are invited to “BYOP” (Bring Your Own Picnic - no glass containers).