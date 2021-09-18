x
High School

Houston-area high school football scores and highlights

It was another big night under the Friday night lights!

It was another big night of high school football across the Houston area. Scroll down for the scoreboard.  

And make sure to catch 'The Program' featuring Marshall High School. Daniel Gotera and photojournalist Michael Orta go behind-the-scenes tonight at 10:30 on KHOU 11.

 

CLASS 6A




Beaumont West Brook 28, Deer Park 14

Channelview 42, Houston Clear Lake 30

Clear Falls 37, Katy Cinco Ranch 21

Clute Brazoswood 45, Houston Chavez 0

Denton Guyer 46, Humble Atascocita 35

Dickinson 48, Pasadena Dobie 27

Fort Bend Ridge Point 64, Fort Bend Austin 0

Galena Park North Shore 58, Klein Oak 34

Houston King 49, Huntsville 6

Houston Lamar 40, Conroe 14

Katy Tompkins 57, League City Clear Creek 7

Klein Cain 63, Katy Taylor 28

Klein Forest 66, Houston Bellaire 21

 Pasadena Rayburn 41, Houston MSTC 0

 Tomball Memorial 41, Humble Kingwood 31

CLASS 5A



College Station 45, New Caney Porter 3

Galena Park 30, Houston Sterling 8

Magnolia 27, Lufkin 21

Magnolia West 41, Cleveland 14

Waller 41, Conroe Caney Creek 14

Willis 24, A&M Consolidated 17

CLASS 4A


El Campo 70, Wharton 21

Huffman Hargrave 37, Navasota 20

La Grange 37, Lockhart 21

Liberty 21, Shepherd 10

Livingston 38, Diboll 7

Stafford 28, Sealy 14

More scores


Houston Kinkaid 56, Katy Pope John 6

Houston Northland Christian 14, Houston Lutheran North 6

Houston Second Baptist 49, Cypress Community Christian 14

 Houston St. Thomas 42, Houston Christian 0

 Tomball Concordia 42, Houston Lutheran South 20

