Houston-area high school football scores and highlights

It was another big night of high school football across the Houston area. Scroll down for the scoreboard.
CLASS 6A
Beaumont West Brook 28, Deer Park 14
Channelview 42, Houston Clear Lake 30
Clear Falls 37, Katy Cinco Ranch 21
Clute Brazoswood 45, Houston Chavez 0
Denton Guyer 46, Humble Atascocita 35
Dickinson 48, Pasadena Dobie 27
Fort Bend Ridge Point 64, Fort Bend Austin 0
Galena Park North Shore 58, Klein Oak 34
Houston King 49, Huntsville 6
Houston Lamar 40, Conroe 14
Katy Tompkins 57, League City Clear Creek 7
Klein Cain 63, Katy Taylor 28
Klein Forest 66, Houston Bellaire 21
Pasadena Rayburn 41, Houston MSTC 0
Tomball Memorial 41, Humble Kingwood 31
CLASS 5A
College Station 45, New Caney Porter 3
Galena Park 30, Houston Sterling 8
Magnolia 27, Lufkin 21
Magnolia West 41, Cleveland 14
Waller 41, Conroe Caney Creek 14
Willis 24, A&M Consolidated 17
CLASS 4A
El Campo 70, Wharton 21
Huffman Hargrave 37, Navasota 20
La Grange 37, Lockhart 21
Liberty 21, Shepherd 10
Livingston 38, Diboll 7
Stafford 28, Sealy 14
More scores
Houston Kinkaid 56, Katy Pope John 6
Houston Northland Christian 14, Houston Lutheran North 6
Houston Second Baptist 49, Cypress Community Christian 14
Houston St. Thomas 42, Houston Christian 0
Tomball Concordia 42, Houston Lutheran South 20