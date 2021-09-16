Catch 'The Program,' Saturday at 10 p.m., featuring Ft. Bend ISD's Marshall High School

HOUSTON — The award-winning high school football show "The Program" is back on KHOU 11. After a year off due to COVID, the show returns to feature Thurgood Marshall High School in Fort Bend ISD.



The Buffalos have made the state championship game 2 of the last 3 years and they are hoping to finally break through and win it all this season.



Guided by head coach James Williams and led by quarterback Ja’koby Banks and a senior class full of top talent.



The Program started back in 2017 and has featured Pearland HS, Santa Fe HS and North Shore HS. Last season, due to COVID restrictions, the show was not in production.



The show is one of a kind in Houston, taking a behind the scenes look at a high school football program leading up to their season.



It's a reality show meets sports show and has drawn praise by winning AP Sports Show of the year and garnering 3 EMMY Nominations.



This year's edition of The Program airs on Saturday, September 18 at 10:30 p.m. on KHOU right after the 10 p.m. newscast.