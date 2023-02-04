HBCU All-Star game puts big-time talent on display at Texas Southern University on Final Four weekend

The game is in its second year and gaining major attention during college basketball's biggest weekend.

HOUSTON — In front of an electric crowd at Texas Southern University on Sunday, 24 players from HBCU schools squared off on opposing teams with the same goal.

"We want to make sure everybody understands the great excellence and the bridge that we have on our campuses, in our community, in our students," Travis L. Williams said.

Williams is the Founder and CEO of HBCU All-Stars -- the company that put the game on.

"It's important for you guys to know that, hey, we are the best across all landscapes of college basketball," Williams said.

The timing of the game -- on Final Four weekend -- he said was done purposefully to create a platform worthy of the talent at the schools.

"Exposure, access, recognition, opportunity, resources are results," Williams said.

Williams is the former head coach at Tennesse State where he coached Robert Covington -- the only former HBCU player currently in the NBA. HBCU All-Stars is growing the game in its second year.

"We're making history again and it keeps happening," April Taylor said.

Her SVE Firm is the COO for HBCU All-Stars.

HBCU All Star Game hosted by @TXSOTigers on campus. Great crowd here, 2 TSU players and 1 from Prairie View. @KHOU pic.twitter.com/L2H3r8ABBz — Daniel Gotera (@DTGoteraKHOU) April 2, 2023

And those around the game said the influence of more sets of eyes on this game can greatly impact players’ futures.

"They're the same athletes ... are sometimes much better than the athletes that go to the big-time schools," Chris Matthews said.

Matthews is an NBA and WNBA skills coach known as "Lethal Shooter."

“They get a chance to really display that talent on a worldwide stage. It's beautiful," former NBA player Stephen Jackson said.

With the Final Four in Houston this year, local athletes -- like TSU forward and Houston native Joirdon Karl Nicholas -- and fans said it’s special to have the game on their home court.

"I want to put on a show for one last time for TSU, but it's an honor," Nicholas said.

"Lovely that so many other people are coming out and getting to see the best-kept secret in HBCUs," TSU Alum Lashica Velazquez said.

The game was sold out and organizers said it's only going to keep growing.