How attendance for Final Four semi-final games compared to RodeoHouston

A sellout crowd watched San Diego State’s buzzer-beater win over FAU and UConn’s dominating performance against Miami.

HOUSTON — Without the usual suspects or any top three seeds in the Men’s Final Four, ticket prices dipped dramatically leading up to the games and Houstonians apparently took advantage of the opportunity.

Last-minute ticket buyers led to a sellout crowd of 73,860 at NRG Stadium Saturday night. They watched San Diego State’s buzzer-beater win over Florida Atlantic and UConn’s dominating performance against Miami.

While Final Four tickets typically cost a pretty penny on the resale market, they were available for as low as $40, according to TickPick.com, which says the cheapest tickets in 2022 went for $368.

Fans who banked on UH, Texas or Alabama making it all the way and bought tickets in advance likely accounted for the drop in prices.

The tens of thousands of fans cheering for the teams at NRG accounted for more than 25 times the typical home crowd for the FAU Owls.

Seating capacity for home games of Final Four teams:

Florida Atlantic: 2,900

Miami: 7,972

UConn: 10, 167

San Diego State: 12,414

Here’s how Final Four attendance numbers stacked up against RodeoHouston concerts:

Final Four semi-finals: 73,860

Luke Bryan: 74,779

Turnpike Troubadours: 74,657

Brad Paisley: 74,577

Bun B’s Southern Takeover: 74,573

Cody Johnson: 73,144