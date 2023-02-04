How much do you have to pay to go to the NCAA championship game in Houston?

The cost to get into NRG Stadium to see San Diego State University take on UConn might be significantly less than you think.

HOUSTON — There may not be any Texas teams in the Final Four, but fans are still packing into NRG Stadium.

The total attendance at Saturday’s semifinal game was 73,860.

If you’re trying to get a last-minute ticket for Monday’s championship game, the odds are in your favor.

"There are quite of bit of tickets left, about 3,000 to 5,000 on the secondary market right now,” said Kayla Ramsey, with Midtown Tickets Houston.

Ramsey said prices are reasonable.

"There are tickets starting at about $50 to $75 each to get in the door -- that’s upper level. Anything in the 500 level is about $100 each, anything in lower level that’s about $150 each."

Numbers from StubHub show that the last time Houston hosted the Final Four, championship game tickets averaged almost $300.

2016 average ticket prices

Championship-only tickets (Villanova vs. North Carolina): $281

Semifinal tickets (Oklahoma vs. Villanova, Syracuse vs. North Carolina): $411

Final Four tickets (include both semifinals + championship): $746

"I think there's been much more participation this year than I have seen before. The semifinals last night were pretty packed, I heard," Ramsey said.

The attendance on Saturday was just under the highest-attended concert night at the rodeo this year, where country music singer Luke Bryan performed.

The NCAA is encouraging fans to buy tickets directly from their website to avoid any sort of scam. They stressed that if you do buy from a ticket re-seller, all tickets should be digital.