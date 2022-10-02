Andre Johnson didn’t make it into the Hall of Fame, but the Texans' first pick in the expansion draft did

It was Johnson's first time on the ballot and he didn't make it, but Houston's first expansion pick did.

HOUSTON — In his first year on the ballot, Texans legend Andre Johnson was not elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

But, Houston's first pick in the expansion draft did.

Offensive lineman Tony Boselli was selected with the first pick of the expansion draft ahead of the Texans' inaugural season in 2002. Twenty years later, he was named to the Hall of Fame.

Boselli spent his entire tenure on the Texans on injured reserve and retired at the end of the franchise's first season.

Also elected in his class were receiver Cliff Branch, linebacker Sam Mills, defensive back LeRoy Butler, defensive linemen Bryant Young and Richard Seymour, head coach Dick Vermeil and head of officiating Art McNally.

Branch attended Worthing High School before becoming a speed threat with the Raiders.

Johnson missed out this year, but he will be back on the ballot next year.