Craig Biggio, Andre Johnson do honors before World Series Game 1

Biggio threw out the ceremonial first pitch. Johnson gave the 'Play Ball' call

There was a big Houston flavor to activities before the start of World Series Game 1 between the Atlanta Braves and Houston Astros.

Former Houston Astros' star and Hall-of-Famer Craig Biggio threw out the ceremonial first pitch. Biggio, who played his entire career with the Astros, played in the only appearance by the Astros in the World Series as a National League team. Biggio played for the Astros from 1988 until 2007. He’s the Astros all-time hits leader with 3,060.

For the ‘Play Ball’ call was another Houston sports legend. Andre Johnson belted that out before the first pitch. Johnson is a legendary Houston Texans wide receiver, having played in Houston from 2003, when he was drafted out of Miami, until 2014, when he left Houston to play for Indianapolis and then Tennessee for a year each. He remains the team’s all-time receiving leader with more than 13,000 yards.

#WorldSeries Game 1 had Craig Biggio throwing out the ceremonial first pitch, Andre Johnson caling "Play Ball" and Keke Palmer belting the national anthem.



