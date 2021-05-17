Hiker reports naked man chased her in Montgomery County; he says it was a misunderstanding

Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies said the guy claimed he had to defecate so he took his clothes off.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — A man was arrested in Montgomery County over the weekend after a woman reported he was naked and chasing her, according to MCSO.

The woman was on the Lone Star Hiking Trail #3 Friday when she saw the man come out of the woods. She said she ran in the opposite direction and thought he was chasing her but she “kept running and didn’t look back.”

While MCSO deputies investigated, they say the man exited the trail and was dressed except for a shirt.

They say he eventually admitted that he had to defecate while hiking so he took off his clothes. He denied he ever chased the woman and said he didn’t see anyone while he was in the woods.

The 53-year-old man was arrested for disorderly conduct and booked into the Montgomery County Jail.

The Montgomery County sheriff offered a few safety tips for anyone hiking in the national forest.

Hike with a partner or in small groups- not only is there safety in numbers but if one is injured, at least another person is there to help.

Pack more than you think you will need: Water, snacks, cell phone battery pack, flashlight, etc.

Download maps or bring hard copies in case cell signal isn’t available.

Let friends or family know your route and planned completion time, so they can alert emergency services if you do not return on time or cannot be reached.