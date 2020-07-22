VERIFY: Mosquitoes don't spread COVID-19, heat doesn't kill the virus and more answers to your questions

Houston Health Authority Dr. David Persse addressed claims regarding COVID-19 spread, prevention and cures.

HOUSTON — We are dedicated to answering your COVID-19 questions during this pandemic and that's why our VERIFY Team is hard at work.

“Can mosquitoes spread the virus?"

"Does wearing a mask cause health problems?”

Those are just a couple of questions people continue asking the VERIFY team. Houston Health Authority Dr. David Persse addressed the claims regarding COVID-19 spread, prevention and cures.

Claim: Mosquitoes spread COVID-19.

Persse: "False."

Claim: Heat kills the virus.

Persse: “Sort of true. We do know that heat will slow down the virus a little bit. But clearly, as we've seen here in Houston, it doesn't slow down enough to rely on."

Claim: I can put my mask on the dash of my car in the hot Houston heat, and that will kill COVID-19 if it's on my dash.

Persse: “Your mask on the hood of your car on the dashboard inside your car will not get hot enough to kill COVID-19. That is not a good way to sterilize your mask."

Claim: There is a cure for COVID-19.

Persse: “False.”

Claim: Masks slow the spread of the virus.

Persse: “Masks absolutely slow the spread of the virus. It won't stop it, but it does greatly slow the spread of the virus."

Claim: Masks cause health problems.