VERIFY: No, COVID-19 antibody tests are not included in daily case count

HOUSTON — The VERIFY team is working hard to make sure you have the facts. Many of you have sent us various questions about testing for COVID-19 antibodies. Houston Health Authority Dr. David Persse responded.

CLAIM: If someone tests positive for the antibodies, that means they had COVID-19.

Dr. Persse: “Not necessarily. It depends on which antibody test was done. Some are more specific. For this particular kind of virus, others are will test positive for any corona virus. And there are several other coronaviruses that just cause the common cold, actually."

CLAIM: Antibody tests are included in the daily COVID-19 case count.

FALSE. Dr. Persse: “We are only counting viral tests that test for the actual virus itself. We are not counting antibody tests."

CLAIM: Antibodies from a recovered COVID-19 patient disappear very quickly. Only 17 percent retain any antibodies. As a result, you can get this virus multiple times.