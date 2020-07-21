VERIFY: These are the false claims about tracking coronavirus numbers

There are a lot of false COVID-19 claims floating around, so we went to Houston Health Authority Dr. David Persse to get answers.

HOUSTON — The VERIFY Team is working to get answers to your questions. Many people want to know how COVID-19 cases are counted. We took the questions straight to Houston Health Authority Dr. David Persse to find out what's true and what's not.

CLAIM: If someone tests positive for COVID-19 and then tests positive again multiple times after that, each of those results counts as a new case.

FALSE: “They should only be counted once because it's the same name within a short period of time,” Persse said.

CLAIM: The number of positive tests is growing because the virus is mutating.

FALSE: “We have evidence that the virus mutated once in northern Europe. We expect that there is a good chance there could be more mutations in the future. But there have been no other significant mutations than the one that occurred in northern Europe,” Persse said.

CLAIM: If someone dies in a car wreck, but tests positive for COVID-19, that is counted as a COVID-19 death.

FALSE: “If someone dies in a motor vehicle accident and that is the cause of death, if they were simultaneously infected, it's not a contributing cause to the cause of death. Therefore, it would not be counted,” Persse said.

CLAIM: When a person gets tested, they will use the ZIP code of where they were tested and it will be reported for that ZIP code and not where the person actually lives.