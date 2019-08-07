HOUSTON — The northbound lanes of Highway 6 and Glenn Lakes are closed following a sulfuric acid spill, Missouri City officials say.

A 1,000-gallon "tote" containing the acid fell off a truck just after noon Monday.

A 75-foot containment zone is required as part of the clean-up process, city officials said, thereby necessitating the road closures.

The city and Fort Bend County HazMat crews are working to clean up the acid.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.

