HOUSTON — The northbound lanes of Highway 6 and Glenn Lakes are closed following a sulfuric acid spill, Missouri City officials say.
A 1,000-gallon "tote" containing the acid fell off a truck just after noon Monday.
A 75-foot containment zone is required as part of the clean-up process, city officials said, thereby necessitating the road closures.
The city and Fort Bend County HazMat crews are working to clean up the acid.
This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.
ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM