Families of Uvalde mass shooting victims to receive hallway video, hear state committee report

Counselors, clergy, and others will be available to the families at Sunday’s meeting.

UVALDE, Texas — This weekend, a special state legislative committee plans to provide Uvalde families with the video from inside Robb Elementary and release the findings of its investigation.

On Sunday morning, relatives of the victims will be provided video footage that was taken inside the hallway of the school on May 24 and learn what the committee has found in its investigation.

That afternoon, Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin and Texas Rep. Dustin Burrows, who is the chair of the special legislative committee, will meet privately with victims’ relatives to disclose what the committee learned in its investigation of the school shooting.

The committee, which consists of Rep. Burrows, Vice Chair Rep. Joe Moody and Eva Guzman, a former Texas Supreme Court Justice, has spent several weeks interviewing nearly 40 witnesses. The interviews, which have been done behind closed doors, included high-ranking officials such as Texas DPS Director Steven McCraw and former Uvalde CISD Police Chief Pete Arredondo, officers and Robb Elementary administrators and staff. Some of that testimony was taken in Uvalde, others at the state capitol in Austin.

