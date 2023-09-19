'Senators turned chicken' | Prosecuting attorney from Houston opens up about Paxton impeachment trial

KHOU 11's Len Cannon sat down with Dick DiGuerin on Tuesday, one day after defense attorney Tony Buzbee said the state wasted money on the case with little evidence.

HOUSTON — Three days after Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton was acquitted on 16 articles of impeachment, KHOU 11 News sat down with one of the Houston attorneys who prosecuted the case.

KHOU 11's Len Cannon sat down with Dick DiGuerin on Tuesday, one day after defense attorney Tony Buzbee said the state wasted money on the case with little evidence.

DiGuerin said there was a different reason that Republicans voted to acquit Paxton.

"The Republican senators turned chicken, except for two of them, they voted their best interest instead of their conscience," DiGuerin said.

He said he thinks they looked past a very important part of the trial.

"I think they ignored the evidence. The Republican senators that voted against impeachment ignored evidence and voted in spite of the evidence," DiGuerin said. "The really brave people were the whistleblowers. They know they did the right thing."

Even with the result, DeGuerin said he would do it again if the opportunity presented itself.

"I would do it all over again and I don't think there is anything we would have done differently," he said.