BREAKING: Texas Senate to vote on articles of impeachment | Delayed until 11:10 a.m.

The senators deliberated for less than an hour on Saturday after around 8 hours of deliberation on Friday.

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas state senators will vote on 16 articles of impeachment for suspended Attorney General Ken Paxton at 11:10 a.m. on Saturday.

Editor's note: The vote was originally set for 10:30 a.m. It was delayed until 11:10 a.m.

If 21 out of 30 senator-jurors vote to sustain any article of impeachment, Paxton will be removed from office. They could then take a separate vote on whether to bar him from holding any future office. If Paxton is acquitted on all articles, he’ll be cleared to return.

Paxton is accused of a range of allegations, including disregard of duty and bribery involving Nate Paul, an Austin real estate developer who is a Paxton donor and friend.

This is a developing story that will continue to be updated.

Watch KHOU 11's live coverage of the vote:

