Memorial City turning pink Saturday in honor of Astroworld Festival victim Madison Dubiski

Madison, 23, was one of 10 people killed at Travis Scott's Astroworld Festival on Nov. 5.

HOUSTON — Memorial City will be turning pink Saturday to honor Madison Dubiski, the 23-year-old Cypress resident killed at Astroworld Festival.

The pink LED light display from Bunker Hill to Beltway 8 will start Saturday around dusk and last through Sunday.

Madison's favorite color was pink.

Her family has filed a wrongful death lawsuit saying what happened at the festival was preventable.

"Madison’s family filed this lawsuit to make sure that the truth of what went so horrifically wrong at the Astroworld Festival is discovered. This lawsuit will make sure that those responsible are held fully accountable and that something like this never happens to another family," the family's attorneys Kurt Arnold and Jason Itkin said.

Just a few days ago, Memorial City turned green for 14-year-old John Hilgert. He was the second youngest victim of the Astroworld Festival tragedy. He attended Memorial High School and his favorite color was green.