'This tragedy was preventable' | Victims' attorneys send experts to study Astroworld setup

They took photos, videos and even drone shots around NRG Park, including the site of Travis Scott's concert where eight people died.

HOUSTON — Attorneys representing families of some of the victims from Travis Scott's Astroworld concert sent their own experts to investigate the festival grounds Tuesday.

The experts hired by attorneys Ben Crump & Alex and Bob Hilliard took photos, videos and even drone shots. After getting clearance from a judge, they started at the entrance, worked their way through the medical tents, the stages and backstage areas.

Like dozens of families, the attorneys want answers into what went wrong and who's to blame for the tragedy that killed eight young people and injured hundreds more.

Attorney Rick Ramos says he’s representing one of the victims who traveled to Houston from out of state to attend to the festival.

"They want answers as to what happened to their child while that child was here attending that concert. you are not supposed to end up dead. Enjoy being your age," Ramos said. "They didn't bargain for their child to show up and not come home."

Attorneys for the family of 23-year-old Madison Dubiski sent us this statement.

"This tragedy was preventable. Madison’s family filed this lawsuit to make sure that the truth of what went so horrifically wrong at the Astroworld Festival is discovered. This lawsuit will make sure that those responsible are held fully accountable and that something like this never happens to another family," said Attorneys Kurt Arnold and Jason Itkin.

Ramos agrees it was preventable because of past issues at Scott's concerts.