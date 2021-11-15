Memorial City will illuminate in green lights in honor of high school freshman killed at Astroworld Festival

John Hilgert was one of the 10 victims who lost their lives at Travis Scott's Astroworld Festival. He attended Memorial High School. His favorite color was green.

HOUSTON — Memorial City will be turning green Tuesday in honor of John Hilgert, the high school freshman who was killed at Travis Scott's Astroworld Festival.

The LED light display from Bunker Hill to Beltway 8 will start Tuesday around dusk and last through Wednesday.

The Memorial High School student's favorite color was green.

John, 14, was the youngest victim of the Astroworld Festival tragedy until 9-year-old Ezra Blount passed away Sunday from his injuries.

John was said to be a talented baseball player who was full of love, positivity, talent and faith.

John will be laid to rest on Wednesday, Nov. 17 at St. Martin's Episcopal Church (717 Sage Road). His family will hold a private interment after the public funeral.

His obituary reads:

"John allowed his family to fill him with love from the day he was born. He returned that love in immeasurable ways to all who became a part of his life. John's big heart was evident in the way he made friends everywhere he went. His smile was contagious, and he filled people with positive energy. All 14 years of his life on Earth were lived to the fullest. He brought happiness to every situation and rallied everyone around him to have fun and enjoy life. John lived his life through his friends and family."

Instead of bringing flowers to the services, John's family is asking people to donate to two organizations in his honor:

The Spring Branch Education Foundation has started a John Hilgert Memorial Fund. Donations will go to salaries for counselors at Spring Branch ISD.

Bo's Place, a nonprofit bereavement center that offers support, education and resources for grieving loved ones.