HOUSTON — Military families are obviously watching events in Iran very closely. So are new military recruits.

We spoke with some of them entering and leaving the federal recruit processing center in downtown Houston. It’s called MEPS, or military entrance processing station.

New recruits come here for information, physicals and being sworn into the service, like 19-year-old Jeremy Jones of Willis who just joined the Air Force.

He says he’s not scared. But his parents are.

"Given the light of recent events, they’ve been more terrified than anything,” Jones said. “I tell them that I have God on my side.”

Also at MEPS Wednesday, traveling from Lake Charles, Louisiana, was a father and son.

17-year-old Demarcus Jasmine is getting all the paperwork he needs so he can join the military.

"Basically, with the whole Iran situation that’s happening, it lets me know that what I’m getting into isn’t a joke at all. It’s a very serious situation,” Jasmine said.

His father said he supports his decision, but Iran does make him think twice about it.

“As a father, it does, because I never thought of him going in and the tension like we have now with Iran,” Darrick Jasmine said.

