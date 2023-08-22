Texas Supreme Court denies request to temporarily block law that abolishes Harris County Elections Administrator's Office

The court will hear oral arguments in the case on Nov. 28.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The Texas Supreme Court on Tuesday denied Harris County's request to temporarily block a newly passed state law that abolishes the Harris County Elections Administrator's Office while the legality of the bill is determined in the courts.

Senate Bill 1750, which goes into effect on Sept. 1, was authored by Houston Sen. Paul Bettencourt. Bettencourt said the law requires Harris County to return control of its elections to elected officials rather than an appointed elections administrator.

"I commend the Texas Supreme Court on their decision to restore voter trust, accountability, and transparency in Harris County elections,” Bettencourt said.

Bettencourt argued the law was drafted due to irregularities in the 2022 Harris County elections.

Harris County Attorney Christian D. Menefee said the request to temporarily block the bill was made to ensure elections in November would not be impacted by such a major change. He argued that the law violates the Texas Constitution by singling out Harris County.

"By setting the law to go into effect Sept. 1, and not passing a single law to assist in the transition or provide additional funding, Republican legislators are making the job of running this November’s election much more difficult," Menefee said. "The court failed Harris County residents."

Menefee said he will discuss the impact the ruling will have at the upcoming Commissioners Court meeting on August 29.

Additionally, the court set a date to hear oral arguments in the state's appeal of a trial court ruling that sided with Harris County. That is scheduled to take place on November 28.