A $1.2 billion bond referendum is on the ballot for Harris County voters

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The last time Harris County voters approved a billion-dollar bond was in 2018, a year after Hurricane Harvey devastated the region.
Now another $1.2 billion bond referendum is on the ballot for Harris County voters and it's broken down into three separate propositions.
Here is how it'll show up when you vote:
PROP A: Calls for $100 million for public safety. The money would go towards upgrades to law enforcement facilities, courtrooms and new technology for court management.
PROP B: Would allocate $900 million for road repairs, drainage and transportation-related programs, like bike lanes, expanded roads and safety projects.
PROP C: Proposes $200 million set aside for more parks and trails.
Unlike the bond referendum at stake in the City of Houston, if voters approve the bonds, it comes with a modest property tax increase which would be about $32 per year for the average homeowner.