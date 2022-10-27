A $1.2 billion bond referendum is on the ballot for Harris County voters

A $1.2 billion bond referendum is on the ballot for Harris County and if approved, the county said it will have funds for public safety, road repairs and more.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The last time Harris County voters approved a billion-dollar bond was in 2018, a year after Hurricane Harvey devastated the region.

Now another $1.2 billion bond referendum is on the ballot for Harris County voters and it's broken down into three separate propositions.

Here is how it'll show up when you vote:

PROP A: Calls for $100 million for public safety. The money would go towards upgrades to law enforcement facilities, courtrooms and new technology for court management.

PROP B: Would allocate $900 million for road repairs, drainage and transportation-related programs, like bike lanes, expanded roads and safety projects.

PROP C: Proposes $200 million set aside for more parks and trails.

Unlike the bond referendum at stake in the City of Houston, if voters approve the bonds, it comes with a modest property tax increase which would be about $32 per year for the average homeowner.