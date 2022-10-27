Breaking down the 7 Houston bond propositions on the 2022 November election ballot

Houston voters will get to decide if they want to approve a $478 million bond to fund a host of projects and improvements across the city.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — City of Houston residents will have something on the ballot this year that hasn't been seen since 2017 — a bond referendum.

Houston voters will get to decide if they want to approve a $478 million bond to fund a host of projects and improvements across the city.

The bond will be broken down into seven propositions on the ballot:

PROP A: Includes $227 million for public safety, including improvements to police and fire stations, even new vehicles.

PROP B: Calls for $50 million for parks. Half a million will be set aside for improvement at Hermann Park.

PROP C: Proposes $47 million for animal care, including a new building for BARC.

PROP D: Includes $33 million for public health improvements and updates to Houston Health Department's facilities.

PROP E: Would set aside $29 million for general permanent improvements like existing city administrative buildings.

PROP F: Proposes $26 million for the public library system.

PROP G: Calls for $6 million to support the city's solid waste department.

There is no detailed project list for what the bonds would fully fund, but the city said $194 million would go towards projects already approved and not yet funded.

Options for City of Houston voters are "YES" or "NO."

Whatever voters decide, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said the bonds will not require an increase in property taxes.