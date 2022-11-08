Election Day 11:30 a.m. update: More than 116K voters processed in Harris County

Several Texas-wide and Houston-area seats will be up for grabs.

HOUSTON — Election Day is here! There are several important local and state races on the ballot, along with nationwide battles to determine which party will control Congress.

The polls opened at 7 a.m. and will close at 7 p.m.

ELECTION RESULTS: Here

Stream live election coverage on KHOU.com beginning at 6:50 p.m. just before the polls close tonight.

Got questions about casting your vote today? Visit our Voter’s Guide to help you prepare.

Stay with KHOU 11 for complete election results. Download the KHOU 11 app to be alerted when races are called. Plus, we'll have full coverage on KHOU 11+ on Roku and FireTV.

Several Texas-wide and Houston-area seats will be up for grabs. One of the most closely watched races is the one for governor, where incumbent Greg Abbott and challenger Beto O’Rourke will go head-to-head. Also on the ballot are Mark Tippetts and Delilah Barrios.

Voters will cast their selections in the lieutenant governor race, where incumbent Dan Patrick is challenged by Mike Collier and Shanna Steele. Attorney General Ken Paxton goes up against Rochelle Garza and Mark Ash. Plus, Alexandra del Moral Mealer is looking to unseat current Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo.

Election headlines

Latest updates

11:30 AM - More than 116,000 voters have been processed so far, according to Harris County officials.

10:30 AM - The latest update from the Harris County Elections Office shows that more than 88,000 voters have been processed.

However, elections officials reported long lines at at Lone Star Cypress Center, Prairie View A&M, Spring First Church and Nottingham Park.

9:30 AM - The Harris County Elections Office reports that more than 60,000 voters have already been processed this morning.