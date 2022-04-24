What to know as early voting opens for May 7 election

There are a few things you should know as early voting begins on Monday.

HOUSTON — Early voting for the May 7 election begins on Monday.

Here are three things you should know.

No. 1 - There are two proposed amendments to the Texas Constitution. The first would allow the state legislature to reduce the property tax limit on the homes of elderly or disabled residents. The second would increase the homestead exemption for school district property taxes from $25,000 to $40,000.

No. 2 - There's a special election to fill the Texas House District 147 seat that was vacated with Garnet Coleman retired. Democrats Danielle Keyes Bess and Jolanda Jones are on the ballot.