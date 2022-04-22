Texas Primary runoff: Key dates, deadlines for May 24 election in state, congressional races

The last day to register to vote in the Texas primary runoff is Monday, April 25, and if you want to vote by mail, your application must be in by May 13.

HOUSTON — If you want to vote in the Texas Primary runoff election next month, you need to register soon, if you haven't already.

Monday, April 25, is the last day to register to vote in time for the May 24 runoff. The ballot will include the statewide and congressional races where no candidate got at least 50 percent of the vote.

The only statewide incumbents who face a runoff are Attorney General Ken Paxton who's up against Land Commissioner George P. Bush and Railroad Commissioner Wayne Christian who's being challenged by Sarah Stogner.

Several Democrats in statewide races are also in runoffs.

If you voted in a party primary in March, you can vote only in that same party’s runoff. Voters who didn't cast a ballot in the primary can vote in either party’s runoff.

Early voting begins on May 16 and ends on May 20.

Key dates for Texas Primary runoff

April 24: Deadline to register to vote

May 15: Application for mail ballot must be in

May 16: Early voting begins

May 20: Last day of early voting

May 24: Election Day

How to register to vote in Texas

You can only vote in the county where you're registered.

Texas doesn't allow online registration, but you can request a postage-paid application through the mail or find one at county voter registrars’ offices and some post offices, government offices or high schools.

You can also go online to print your application and mail it to your county registrar.

Am I registered to vote in Texas?

If you're not sure whether you've already registered, check the state's website.

You'll need your full name, birthday, the county where you would be registered and your ZIP code.

The website will also show you what county and precinct you're registered in, as well as your Voter Unique Identifier or VUID.

If that address is incorrect, there is a button below to change it.

To the right will be a link about upcoming election information and polling places specific to your registration.

To be eligible to vote, you must be a U.S. citizen over 18 years old on Election Day. You also must have a valid Texas or federal photo ID to cast a ballot, although there are certain exemptions to that.

How to vote by mail in Texas

Those who wish to vote by mail must submit their application for a mail-in ballot no later than May 15.

Before the March Primary, the state rejected a lot of mail ballot applications because they were not filled out correctly. Election officials say Texas SB1, a new state voting law, is confusing even for veteran voters.

Be sure and include your name and contact information in case there's an issue with yours, so you can submit a new one by the Feb. 18 deadline.

To vote by mail in Texas, you must:

65 years or older

Have a disability or illness that prevents you from voting

Be expected to give birth within three weeks before or after election day

Be out of the county on Election Day and during early voting

Be confined to jail, but not convicted of a felony

You'll need one of these types of ID to vote