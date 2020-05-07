The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office confirms two bodies were pulled from Lake CDA. Initial reports say there were 8 passengers in total.

The Sheriff's Office is reporting that two bodies have been pulled from the water and initial reports say there were a total of 8 passengers, but it is still being confirmed. According to the Sherriff's Office, there are believed to be no survivors.

The identity of the two people pulled from the lake have not been confirmed. Once their identity is confirmed their families will be notified, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office received a call that two planes had crashed into each other between Powderhorn and Black Bay around 2:20 p.m. today.

Witnesses say two planes hit each other above the lake and then fell into the lake. The planes are in about 120-130 feet of water.

Debris can be found floating in the water at this time and there is a "pretty bad oil slick," in the water according to Lt. Ryan Higgins.

Multiple units including the Marine Unit have been called.

It is unknown what types of planes were involved.

The National Transportation Safety Board will be traveling from Seattle to investigate the crash.

Boaters, swimmers and kayakers can still go out on to the lake but are being asked to avoid the area.

The Sherriff's Office is asking people to be patient as this will be a multi-day operation. They will be using a barge to lift pieces of the plane out of the lake.