Organizers cancel Texas MS 150 due to heavy rain, flood threat

HOUSTON — This weekend's heavy rain and flood threat forced organizers to cancel a Houston tradition: the Texas MS 150.
Organizers shared on social media that they monitored the forecast overnight and the conditions created what would be an unsafe ride.
"Safety is our top priority or everyone connected to Bike MS," the post said. "While this is immensely disappointing and we understand your desire to ride, we strongly discourage riding the route on your own. While the weather has impacted our plans, we will not let it hinder our commitment to end MS!"
The statement went on to request that riders not attempt to bike the route on their own.
We expect to learn more about the next Texas MS 150 event early next week.
The annual event, which raises money for the National MS Society, was canceled last year during the pandemic.