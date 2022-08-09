'Faith requires action' | Vice President Kamala Harris calls on Black faith leaders to continue fighting for a better democracy at Houston event

“These are unsettled times and today then I ask on everyone here I ask each one of us to continue to be driven by compassion and optimism," Harris said.

HOUSTON — Vice President Kamala Harris made a stop in Houston on Thursday to tout the Biden-Harris administration's accomplishments, including the Inflation Reduction Act that the vice president says will reduce costs.

Harris on Thursday also called on the hundreds of Black faith leaders to continue their fight for a better democracy at the National Baptist Convention in Houston. She asked the largest historically and predominantly Black Christian organizations to keep faith in their country and in each other.

“These are unsettled times and today then I ask on everyone here I ask each one of us to continue to be driven by compassion and optimism," Harris said. “Faith requires action.”

Harris spoke on a wide array of issues, from gun control legislation to abortion rights and health care provisions.

“Faith leaders have been among the leaders who demand a ban on assault weapons so that our children do not have to fear their lives as they sit at their desk or kneel in the pew," she said.

Harris said the Inflation Reduction Act will lower the overall health care cost for Americans as well as cap insulin prices at $35. She said the law also allows Medicare to negotiate prescription drug prices.

“To reduce the cost of health insurance by an average of $800 a year for millions of small business owners seniors and middle-class Americans.”