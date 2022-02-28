'Recently, I started to see a lot of support.' Ukrainian-made vodka based in Houston sees increased interest amid crisis

As some stores remove Russian vodka from the shelves, Ukrainian-made spirits are being discovered.

HOUSTON — Outrage over the crisis in Ukraine has resulted in calls to ditch Russian-made products, including vodka.

A Ukrainian-made alternative that just happens to be headquartered in Houston may stand to benefit.

"Recently, I started to see a lot of support,” Donato Select owner Dino Donatto said.

Donatto spoke with us from an office filled with boxes of vodka bottles about a brand that bears his name.

"Like, one week ago, I usually received one or two calls per week," said Donatto. "Now I’m receiving 10 calls per day.”

He believes the surge in interest coincides with the crisis in Ukraine.

That's where the wheat used in his vodka is grown and where the 40-proof product is distilled and packaged.

The Guatemalan-born son of Italian parents is also married to a native Ukrainian.

"Many people all over the U.S. are ditching the Russian products and really supporting now a Ukrainian product,” Donatto said.

"We're getting so many more calls." Ukrainian-made vodka based in Houston is getting a lot more attention as many rethink Russian products amid crisis.

Gov. Greg Abbott called for a boycott of Russian products this past weekend, and some stores have started to clear shelves of Russian vodka.

But vodkas with Russian origins may have little or nothing to do with the country now.

For instance, Smirnoff is made in Illinois. It's a brand that's owned by a British company.

“You know, before you boycott certain products, please look where they’re made, where they’re from," said Liquor Source owner Ron Aggarwal. "And boycott the right ones.”

Aggarwal is thinking about removing Russian Standard, one of the few brands actually imported from Russia, from his shelves.

Donato Select, which is one shelf up, may move down.

"They’re very supportive,” Donatto said of the stores from which he's gotten calls.

Donatto's current goal is to get Donato Select in about 150 stores across Texas.

But there are some supply chain issues, including a concern over male workers back in Ukraine who may be taking leave in order to take up arms against Russia.