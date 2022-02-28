How to help the people of Ukraine: These relief efforts collecting donations

If you're looking for ways to help the Ukrainians as they struggle to survive the invasion by Russia, here's a list of relief efforts.

HOUSTON — The video and images out of Ukraine and neighboring countries as desperate people flee the Russian invasion are gut-wrenching and have touched hearts all over the world.

Some families are staying behind in makeshift shelters rather than endure the long journey to freedom on foot. With food and water often scare, it has quickly become a humanitarian crisis.

If you'd like to help the people of Ukraine, here are several relief efforts.

Editor's note: The above video originally aired on Feb. 25.

Donate to help the people of Ukraine

From their website: "7.5 million children in Ukraine are in grave danger of physical harm, severe emotional distress and displacement following an escalation in hostilities. Every effort should be made to find a diplomatic solution and avert a catastrophic war.

Your donation today can help provide children and families with immediate aid, such as food, water, hygiene kits, psychosocial support and cash assistance. Together, we can protect children in crisis." Donate here.

From their website: "The Voices of Children Foundation has been helping children affected by the war since 2015. Thanks to you, we provide psychological and psychosocial support to children. It helps them overcome the consequences of armed conflict and develop. Today, during the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine, we are providing non-stop assistance to affected children and families from all over the country, providing emergency psychological assistance, and assisting in the evacuation process." Donate here.

From their website: "Sunflower of Peace is a nonprofit organization whose current mission is to provide medical and humanitarian aid for people affected by violence in Ukraine." Donate now.

GoFundMe fundraisers for Ukraine

GoFundMe has put together a list of several verified fundraising efforts for Ukraine. Complete list here.

Message from GoFundMe

"We’re taking proactive measures to protect the GoFundMe community while also aiding the Ukrainian people throughout this humanitarian crisis. Here’s how we’re handling the fundraisers started to benefit the Ukrainian people:

Our Trust & Safety team carefully reviews fundraisers related to the crisis to help ensure they are compliant with US and international laws.

Fundraisers that were started before February 23, 2022 may be placed under review until we can ensure that they are compliant with evolving economic sanctions.

If we need additional information to confirm whether we are able to support a fundraiser, we will reach out to the organizer to aid in our review.

Please note that specific circumstances and additional facts collected may require us to investigate further or remove the fundraiser. This is not a policy specific to GoFundMe—it is based on laws, global financial regulations, and evolving economic sanctions that we must abide by."

Other relief efforts for Ukraine