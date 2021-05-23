Pro-Israeli demonstrators gather at Hermann Park

The demonstration was held because of the violence in the Middle East between Israel and Hamas militants.

HOUSTON — A group of pro-Israeli demonstrators gathered at Hermann Park on Sunday afternoon.

It was organized by the Israeli-American Council of Houston. The protesters gathered at the statue of General Sam Houston and were seen holding Israeli and American flags.

The demonstration was held due to violence in the Middle East between the nation of Israel and Hamas militants. Some counter-protesters were there, but things were peaceful.

A ceasefire between Israel and Hamas continues after 11 days of fighting between Israel and Palestinians in Gaza.

The conflict has left more than 250 people dead, mostly Palestinians.

On Saturday, a pro-Palestine rally was held in the Galleria area. It was at least the third pro-Palestinian rally in Houston in the last week.

On Friday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said, “Israel didn’t initiate this conflict. We were attacked in an unprovoked manner by the Hamas terrorist organization that fired four thousand rockets into our capital and into our cities. No country will sit aside when it’s attacked in such a criminal fashion. Israel is no different.”