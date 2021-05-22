Pro-Palestine protest impacting traffic in the Galleria area

Hundreds of people have gathered Saturday near Westheimer and Post Oak Boulevard to show solidary with Palestine, organizers said.

HOUSTON — A pro-Palestine protest is impacting traffic Saturday afternoon in the Galleria area, according to the Houston Police Department.

The rally has brought hundreds of people to the intersection of Westheimer and Post Oak Boulevard. It started at noon has continued for several hours.

Houston police are asking drivers in the area to take an alternate route.

Traffic alert: 🚨 Large public assembly in the area of Westheimer and Post Oak. Traffic is significantly impacted. Please avoid the area and use alternate routes. 🚨#hounews #houtraffic pic.twitter.com/xlpdOd4O17 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) May 22, 2021

The Islamic Circle of North America Council for Social Justice - Houston Chapter organized in collaboration with several other community groups.

According to the hosting organization, protestors have gathered to stand in solidarity with the Palestinian people.

In the fighting, Israel dropped hundreds of airstrikes against militant targets in Gaza, while Hamas and other militants fired more than 4,000 rockets toward Israel.

More than 250 people were killed, the vast majority of them Palestinians, according to the Associated Press.