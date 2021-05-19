Large crowd gathers to protest outside Israeli consulate in Houston

HOUSTON — A large group of protesters gathered in front of the Israeli consulate in Houston Tuesday afternoon to demonstrate against the violence in the Middle East.
The intense fighting has killed more than 200 Palestinians, including 61 children. Israel has reported at least 12 deaths.
For the first time since the violence erupted last week, President Biden says he supports a cease-fire.
