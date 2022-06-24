Houstonians on both sides of Supreme Court opinion rally after Roe v. Wade overturned

The 50-year-old landmark case originating out of Texas formally guaranteed the federal right to an abortion. Friday's ruling puts an end to that right.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — Protests, rallies and prayer vigils happened all across America Friday after Roe v Wade was overturned.

Houston's largest Planned Parenthood clinic was the site of an anti-abortion rights rally.

The rally was planned by Houston Coalition for Life who called Friday's decision "momentous" and 50 years in the making.

It and many other anti-abortion groups swiftly reacted to the news they’ve been anxiously awaiting.

Many hope things don’t stop here and the state makes sure laws are fully enforced. Many also hope that abortion alternative programs are expanded at hundreds of help centers across the state.

“We know that these pregnancy centers have compassionately trained staff and volunteers who are ready to stand with you, walk out pregnancy with you, support you as you have your baby and either choose to keep it – and in this case they’ll assist with your needs up to three years after birth – as well for the consideration of placement for adoption," said Amy O’Donnell with Texas Alliance For Life.

The Texas Health and Human Services Department has an entire website dedicated to the Alternatives to Abortion Program, which features contact information for contracted service providers.

In downtown Houston, dozens of abortion-rights supporters gathered to protest the Supreme Court decision, shouting, "My body, my choice."

Several also held signs that read, "Abort this court" and "Can't be trusted with a choice, but you trust me with a child."

Demonstrators outside of the federal courthouse in downtown Houston stand with signs in protest of Supreme Court ruling. #KHOU11 pic.twitter.com/TaE6QArrb2 — Matt Dougherty (@MattKHOU) June 24, 2022

In the last month, many Texans have really amplified their voices on abortion in America after a leaked Supreme Court draft opinion suggested the reversal of Roe v. Wade was coming.

It's why Planned Parenthood is now doubling down on "family planning" services like birth control.

Thousands packed Discovery Green after a draft opinion on overturning Roe v Wade was leaked.

"But the impact of today’s devastating, unjust ruling will be felt all over our communities. It will be felt by people who are today learning of an unintended pregnancy. Families who are trying to make the best decisions for their future, as well as people who fear criminalization over their pregnancy outcomes. The majority of the Supreme Court has failed the American people. Plain and simple they got it wrong and the fight to bring back abortion services begins today." said Jeffrey Hons with Planned Parenthood South Texas.