From Texas politicians to prosecutors, strong reactions to Supreme Court decision on Roe v. Wade

The Supreme Court's decision that overturns Roe v. Wade opens the door for states to ban abortion. In Texas, it will soon be considered a felony crime.

The U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade was met with emotional reactions from both sides.

State and local politicians were quick to respond to the landmark decision that gives states the right to ban abortion.

Local prosecutors are also weighing in since abortion will now be a felony crime in Texas.

Gov. Greg Abbott

"The U.S. Supreme Court correctly overturned Roe v. Wade and reinstated the right of states to protect innocent, unborn children. Texas is a pro-life state, and we have taken significant action to protect the sanctity of life. Texas has also prioritized supporting women's healthcare and expectant mothers in need to give them the necessary resources so that they can choose life for their child," the governor tweeted. "I signed laws that extended Medicaid health care coverage to six months post-partum, appropriated $345 million for women's health programs, and invested more than $100 million toward our Alternatives to Abortion program. This critical program provides counseling, mentoring, care coordination, and material assistance, such as car seats, diapers, and housing to mothers in need. Texas will always fight for the innocent unborn, and I will continue working with the Texas legislature and all Texans to save every child from the ravages of abortion and help our expectant mothers in need."

Gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke

“The only way to overcome today’s decision is to win this race for governor. The Supreme Court has sent this back to the states, and our state’s current governor has outlawed abortion beginning at conception with no exception for rape or incest. If you care about protecting a woman’s freedom to make her own decisions about her own body, health care, and future, join this campaign and help us win," the Democratic candidate for Texas governor tweeted.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton



“Roe v. Wade and its successor case Planned Parenthood v. Casey have absolutely no basis in the U.S. Constitution,” said Attorney General Paxton. “Nevertheless, for half a century, Americans have had to live under these illegitimate, illegal, and unconstitutional dictates of a partisan, willful Supreme Court. No more. Today, the question of abortion returns to the states. And in Texas, that question has already been answered: abortion is illegal here. I look forward to defending the pro-life laws of Texas and the lives of all unborn children moving forward," AG Ken Paxton said in a statement. “Further, we cannot forget the extraordinary violence that Roe and Casey unleashed on our nation. Because of those decisions, almost 70 million babies have been killed in the womb. And so, today at noon, I am closing all my offices as a memorial to these babies. Our hearts and prayers go out to all of them. Never again should something like this happen in America.”

Paxton also added he's making June 24 a holiday for his office going forward.

Rochelle Garza, Democratic candidate for attorney general

“I’m running for Texas Attorney General to fight for Texas families and that includes their constitutional right to reproductive freedom. The Supreme Court decision to overturn nearly 50 years of precedent recognizing the constitutional right to bodily autonomy and abortion access will have terrible repercussions for the working families of Texas, and will disproportionately impact women of color, people living in poverty, and rural communities," Democratic attorney general nominee Rochelle Garza said in a statement. "When I’m Texas’ Attorney General, I will work to restore abortion access and reproductive freedom. This fight is not over, we will stand strong.”

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz

“The Supreme Court’s decision in the Dobbs case, reversing Roe v. Wade, is nothing short of a massive victory for life, and it will save the lives of millions of innocent babies. The decision reverses one of the most egregious departures from the Constitution and legal precedent the United States has ever seen, and one that has resulted in the deaths of 63 million American children," Senator Cruz said in a statement. "Roe was wrong the day it was decided, and it has been wrong every day since then. If you search for the word ‘abortion’ in the Constitution and the Bill of Rights, you won’t find it. The Court at the time acknowledged that, and yet Roe created a brand new constitutional ‘right’ out of whole cloth. And while the left manically argues that the Dobbs decision makes abortion illegal throughout the country, that is false. What this decision does is leave abortion policy up to the states and returns power to the American people—which is exactly how questions of abortion were handled before Roe. This is a momentous day, and yet the fight for life doesn’t end with the Dobbs decision. It simply begins a new chapter. I’ve been proud to stand for life in the U.S. Senate, and I will continue to do so as we navigate the path ahead.”

U.S. Sen. John Cornyn

"Today, the Court has restored one of the core principles of our Constitution with this landmark ruling. This decision correctly returns the authority of states to decide the limits on abortion and will save countless innocent lives. I commend the Justices for not bowing to the vicious intimidation campaign waged by the radical Left. I join Texans in celebrating this historic victory for life and the rule of law," Senator Cornyn said in a statement.

U.S. Rep. Sylvia Garcia

"The Supreme Court’s decision to overturn #RoeVsWade erases decades of progress. But this is the vision that Republicans have for America. I won’t stand by quietly as they continue their anti-women agenda. Together, we must fight for women’s rights. The time is now," U.S. Rep. Sylvia Garcia tweeted. "

U.S. Rep. Lizzie Fletcher

“Today’s Supreme Court decision is an affront to the liberty, autonomy, privacy, and dignity of all Americans, and of American women in particular." Congresswoman Lizzie Fletcher said in a statement. “With this decision revoking rather than protecting rights for Americans, the Court has created a devastating and dangerous path forward that jeopardizes the health and undermines the equality of people across this country.”

Mayor Sylvester Turner

"Today is a sad day across America. The U.S. Supreme Court's ruling to overturn Roe v. Wade is a chilling and incomprehensible decision. It means women no longer have a federal constitutional right to make decisions about their bodies and what is best for their lives," the Mayor Turner said in a statement.

"This decision unravels 50 years of precedent and settled law. I have always believed a woman has a right to choose and make personal decisions about her health care. I believe abortion is part of comprehensive reproductive health care and support the right to choose as fundamental to each person's autonomy. Individuals and their doctors should make personal life decisions.

I am now equally concerned that SCOTUS, with a stroke of a pen, will eliminate rights to privacy, contraception, and LGBTQ progress made in recent years.

If people are concerned about the direction of this country, I encourage them to show up at the ballot box and exercise their right to vote in November and every election."

Harris County DA Kim Ogg

“The criminalization of reproductive health will cause great harm to women in America; prosecutors and police have no role in matters between doctors and patients. As in every case, we will evaluate the facts and make decisions on a case-by-case basis.”

Fort Bend County DA Brian M. Middleton

The FBCDAO released the following statement:

"In accordance with the law and responsibilities of the Office of District Attorney of Fort Bend County, District Attorney Brian M. Middleton declared:

(1) The Fort Bend County District Attorney’s Office (“FBCDAO”) does not grant blanket immunity to anyone to violate Texas law.

(2) Every criminal complaint presented to the FBCDAO will be carefully reviewed and measured against the applicable criminal statutes, the United States Constitution, and the Texas Constitution.

(3) As District Attorney, I will make the final determination to prosecute, or to decline prosecution, in abortion cases.

(4) If the facts and circumstances of a complaint warrant criminal prosecution, then the complaint will be presented to a grand jury for consideration.

(5) If a criminal allegation does not vindicate a compelling State’s interest by its prosecution, then prosecution may be declined in accordance with the law.

(6) Texas law provides, “It shall be the primary duty of all prosecuting attorneys, including any special prosecutors, not to convict, but to see that justice is done.” Article 2.01 of the Texas Code of Criminal Procedure."

Texas Medical Association