Everything coming and leaving Netflix in July 2020

Netflix's July lineup includes the debut of a new series with Zac Efron, new seasons of 'Umbrella Academy' and 'Last Chance U,' plus the 'Baby-Sitters Club' reboot.

WASHINGTON — Netflix has released its full list of new shows and movies coming to the streaming service in July, offering customers more ways to fill free time they may have from those summer plans canceled by the coronavirus pandemic.

The July movie additions include all three "Karate Kid" films, "Schindler's List," "Sleepless in Seattle" and "The Notebook."

Netflix will also be debuting a handful of new original shows including "Down to Earth with Zac Efron," "Was It Love?" (about how a single mother who hasn't dated in years begins to rediscover love and herself after four very different men appear in her life), and "Say I Do" (which shows that dream weddings really do come true).

The July line-up also features the second season of "Umbrella Academy," a sequel to the Netflix original movie "The Kissing Booth," a new season of "Last Chance U" and the premiere of "The Baby-Sitters Club" reboot.

And for sports fans who missed out on "The Last Dance" when it premiered on ESPN, the 10-part documentary on Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls comes to Netflix on July 19.

You can see a full list of everything coming to and leaving Netflix in July below.

Coming to Netflix in July 2020

July 1

#Anne Frank - Parallel Stories

A Bridge Too Far

A Thousand Words

A Touch of Green: Season 1

A Walk to Remember

Abby Hatcher: Season 1

Airplane!

Ali

Batman: Mask of the Phantasm

Charlotte's Web

Clash of the Titans (1981)

Cleo & Cuquin: Season 2

Cloud Atlas

David Foster: Off the Record

Deadwind: Season 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Definitely, Maybe

Delta Farce

Donnie Brasco

Double Jeopardy

Fiddler on the Roof

Frida

I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry

Killing Hasselhoff

Kingdom: Season 1-3

Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events

Mean Streets

Million Dollar Baby

Paranormal Activity

Patriots Day

Poltergeist

Quest for Camelot

Red Riding Hood (2011)

Say I Do -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Schindler's List

Sleepless in Seattle

Sleepy Hollow

Spaceballs

Splice

Stand and Deliver

Stardust

Starsky & Hutch

Sucker Punch

Swordfish

The Art of War

The Devil's Advocate

The F**k-It List

The Firm

The Karate Kid

The Karate Kid Part II

The Karate Kid Part III

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!

The Town

The Witches

This Christmas

Total Recall (1990)

Trotro

Under the Riccione Sun -- NETFLIX FILM

Unsolved Mysteries -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Winchester

July 2

Thiago Ventura: POKAS -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Warrior Nun -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

July 3

The Baby-Sitters Club

Cable Girls: Final Season: Part 2

Desperados -- NETFLIX FILM

JU-ON: Origins -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Southern Survival -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

July 5

ONLY

July 6

A Kid from Coney Island

July 7

Dr. Seuss' The Lorax

July 8

The Long Dumb Road

Mucho Mucho Amor: The Legend of Walter Mercado -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Stateless -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Was It Love? -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Yu-Gi-Oh!: Season 1

July 9

Japan Sinks: 2020

The Protector: Season 4 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

July 10

The Claudia Kishi Club -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Down to Earth with Zac Efron -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants in Space

Hello Ninja: Season 3

The Old Guard -- NETFLIX FILM

The Twelve

July 14

The Business of Drugs -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Urzila Carlson: Overqualified Loser -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

July 15

Dark Desire -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Gli Infedeli (The Players)

Skin Decision: Before and After -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Sunny Bunnies: Season 1-2

July 16

Fatal Affair

Indian Matchmaking -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Pride & Prejudice (2005)

July 17

Cursed -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Funan

July 18

Gigantosaurus: Season 1

The Notebook

July 19

The Last Dance

July 20

July 21

How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast): Season 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Ip Man 4: The Finale

Jack Whitehall: I'm Only Joking -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

July 22

61

Fear City: New York vs The Mafia -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Love on the Spectrum -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Norsemen: Season 3 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Remix: Hip Hop X Fashion

Signs -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Spotlight

July 23

The Larva Island Movie

July 24

¡A cantar! (Sing On! Spain) -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Animal Crackers

Dragons: Rescue Riders: Secrets of the Songwing

In the Dark: Season 2

The Kissing Booth 2

Ofrenda a la tormenta

July 26

Banana Split

Shameless (U.S.): Shameless: Season 10

July 28

Jeopardy!: Collection 6

Last Chance U: Laney -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

July 29

The Hater -- NETFLIX FILM

Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: Season 4 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

July 30

Pirates Who Don't Do Anything: A VeggieTales Movie

Transformers: War For Cybertron Trilogy

July 31

Get Even -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Latte and the Magic Waterstone -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Seriously Single -- NETFLIX FILM

The Speed Cubers -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Sugar Rush: Extra Sweet -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Umbrella Academy: Season 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Vis a vis: El Oasis (Locked Up) -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Leaving Netflix in July 2020

July 4

Blue Valentine

July 5

The Fosters: Season 1-5

The Iron Lady

July 8

Solo: A Star Wars Story

July 9

47 Metres Down

July 11

A Glimpse Inside the Mind of Charles Swan III

The Adderall Diaries

Enemy

Ginger & Rosa

Locke

The Spectacular Now

Under the Skin

July 12

Kevin Hart: Let Me Explain

July 15

Forks Over Knives

July 18

A Most Violent Year

Laggies

Life After Beth

Obvious Child

Room

Tusk

July 21

Bolt

Inglourious Basterds

July 25

Dark Places

Ex Machina

Mississippi Grind

July 26

Country Strong

July 28

Ant-Man and the Wasp

Her

July 29

The Incredibles 2

July 31

Back to the Future

Back to the Future Part II

Back to the Future Part III

Can't Hardly Wait

Casper

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Chernobyl Diaries

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial

Freedom Writers

Godzilla

Guess Who

Hancock

Hitch

Jarhead

Jarhead 2: Field of Fire

Jarhead 3: The Siege

Open Season

QB1: Beyond the Lights: Season 1

Resident Evil: Extinction

Romeo Must Die

Salt

Scary Movie 2

Searching for Sugar Man

Sex and the City 2

Stuart Little

The Edge of Seventeen

The Interview

The Pianist

The Pursuit of Happyness

Twister