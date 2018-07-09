Dallas, TX — Dallas police say one of their officers was going home after her shift when she walked into the wrong apartment and shot and killed the man inside.

The officer was in full uniform just after 10 p.m. Thursday evening when she walked into an apartment unit she believed to be her own at the 1200 block of South Lamar, about a quarter-mile from the Dallas Police Department.

While inside, she pulled her firearm and shot the 26-year-old, male victim. He later died at the hospital.

The unnamed officer is now on administrative leave, and police have not yet identified the victim.

DPD says they are conducting a joint investigation with the DA.

