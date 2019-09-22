PASADENA, Texas — UPDATE (8:18 p.m.): The boy has been identified and returned home.

Pasadena Police are looking for information about a young boy found Saturday evening in a grocery store parking lot.

Police said the boy, who is about 3 or 4 years old, was found in the Fiesta parking lot at 1603 Spencer Highway in South Houston. They said the boy is not very verbal and could be name Isaac, Isaiah or Enzo.

Anyone with information is urged to call Pasadena PD at (713) 477-1221.

