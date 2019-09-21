SAN ANTONIO — In an incident they are calling an awful accident, San Antonio Police say a 3-year-old boy died after being left in a hot car on Saturday afternoon.

According to SAPD, officers reported to a residence on the 10000 block of Tempestuous in a west-side neighborhood, where officials said a family returned home earlier in the afternoon and forgot the victim in their vehicle. It's unclear how long he was in the car.

Police have not provided details about potential charges related to the death, but they are continuing to investigate.