BEAUMONT, Texas — As the flood waters recede in some areas, we’re getting a better look at the damage left behind from Imelda. On Saturday morning, take a tour with our news helicopter as we get our first aerial look across I-10 from Houston to Beaumont.

Parts of I-10 remain closed but could open sometime on Saturday. More information on road closures, here.

Vehicles from Houston to Beaumont were abandoned as Imelda dropped as much as 40 inches of rain on some areas Thursday. Saturday morning, the effects of the storm lingered The helicopter will fly from Houston to Winnie and then Beaumont.

Rescues continued Friday in the area. Jefferson County Sheriff's Office posted photos from water rescues that also showed the kindness of locals and horses that were grazing.

