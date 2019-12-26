HOUSTON — Were you the lucky winner on Christmas?

The Texas Lottery says someone in Houston took the top prize of $25,000 in their Cash Five drawing by match all five numbers.

The winning numbers were: 3-6-9-19-23.

The winning ticket was sold at a convenience store located at 7090 West Orem Drive in Houston.

The prizes, including the top prize, is paid in one lump-sum payment.

