HOUSTON, Texas — A Katy man got the best Christmas gift he’s ever gotten – his life back.

Ricky King has been on the transplant list for over a year, and thanks to the selflessness of a total stranger, he’s the healthiest he’s been in quite some time.

Keeping up with any nine year old takes a lot of energy, but for Ricky King, energy’s been in short supply as of late. So keeping up with his son, Montez wasn’t even an option.

"He has a lot of energy," King said.

In need of a new kidney, on dialysis every other day, this past year wasn’t easy.

"I knew that the odds were against me," King said.

KHOU 11 News first talked to King last year on December 22. Advertising his need for a kidney, King was using his back car window as a billboard.

His only Christmas wish then – a new kidney to keep up with his son.

Today, he sits in that same living room, even wearing the same Army cap, but, he’s a different man.

“I feel more vibrant. I have more energy. I can see clearer. I can think clearer," King said.

Because on December 17, King finally got that new kidney. His neighbor Armando helped to make it happen, offering up his in a four way swap.

“Words cant even explain the gratitude that I have," King said.

King finally came home from the hospital on Christmas Eve, just in the 'St. Nick' of time.

“Everything pretty much lined up I guess, the way it should be, and Christmas day, I have my kidney, like I wished, my greatest gift, ever," King said.

That gift giving him a future, both merry and bright, and full of life.

“It’s a new start on life for me, and I think i’m just blessed to have a second chance," King said.

It all started with a simple sticker.

