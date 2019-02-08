BRAZORIA COUNTY, Texas — A Brazoria County man realized his home surveillance cameras were stolen when videos of a family he didn’t know started showing up on his phone.

Scott Jenkins is building a ranch in Sweeny off County Road 3. He doesn’t live there yet, which is why he’s in the process of installing Arlo surveillance cameras; to keep an eye on things.

His camera system comes with five cameras. He had already installed one on his gate and another in his well shed, where the remaining three were being stored.

Last Saturday, he opened his Arlo app and was surprised by what he saw.

“I had hundreds of pictures of somebody else inside their house,” Jenkins said. “And I was super confused. Their kids running around, they were looking at it [camera], staring at it, listening to it. My first reaction was, that’s weird. I’m picking up someone else’s signal.”

He then scrolled back to the previous Thursday and found a video of a woman breaking into his shed and appearing to steal the cameras.

That’s when it dawned on him that his cameras were stolen but still streaming to his phone.

The Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office calls the woman in his shed a person of interest in the burglary.

Jenkins believes she sold his cameras to the family who might have no idea they were stolen or that their private life isn’t so private.

Jenkins said he’s seen all kinds of stuff on the videos and has only watched hoping to figure out who has them so he can get his $800 cameras back.

“It’s super weird and creepy," Jenkins said. "I did not enjoy watching the videos. I just kind of watched them to see if I could see any kind of names on the wall or anything.”

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office.

